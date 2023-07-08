HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

British GP 2023 | Verstappen secures pole position for fifth race in a row

Verstappen's team mate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, the fifth race in a row that the Mexican has failed to reach the top 10 shootout

July 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - SILVERSTONE (England)

Reuters
Max Verstappen (right) of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023, in Northampton, England. Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren’s home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull’s runaway Formula One leader on the front row.

Max Verstappen (right) of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023, in Northampton, England. Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren’s home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull’s runaway Formula One leader on the front row. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Max Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren's home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull's runaway Formula One leader on the front row.

McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified third fastest, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the second row.

Verstappen's teammate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, the fifth race in a row that the Mexican has failed to reach the top 10 shootout.

Perez is already 81 points behind Verstappen after nine races this season, all won by Red Bull.

Related Topics

Formula One / motorsport / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.