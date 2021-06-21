Motorsport

Bottas furious at ’ one-stop strategy

Valtteri Bottas.   | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON

Valtteri Bottas railed at Mercedes’ strategy on Sunday in a radio message accusing the F-1 champions of not listening to him.

The Finn finished a frustrated fourth in a French GP won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, whose gamble on stopping twice paid off while Mercedes paid the price for staying out on fading tyres.

“Why does no one listen to me when I say it’s going to be a two-stopper?!,” Bottas said in a radio outburst featuring several expletives.

“I think the winning strategy today was two stop. Easy to say afterwards but that’s how it is,” he said. “I think as a team we’re too focused on just completing the one stop. I had no front tyres left for the last 10-15 laps so it was really just trying to get the car home.”


