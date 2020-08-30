Belgian Grand Prix | Dominant Hamilton cruises to victory at Spa

Lewis Hamilton extended his lead at the top of the standings with an unchallenged drive to victory in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The Briton, who started from pole and led every lap, crossed the line 8.4 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas who gave Mercedes a one-two finish. Max Verstappen was third.
Hamilton’s win, which left him two short of Michael Schumacher’s record of 91, was his fifth in seven races.
The results: 1. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1h24m08.761s; 2. Bottas (Mercedes) + 8.448; 3. Verstappen (Red Bull) 15.455; 4. Ricciardo (Renaut) 18.877; 5. Ocon (Renault) 40.650; 6. Albon (Red Bull) 42.712; 7. Norris (McLaren) 43.774; 8. Gasly (Alpha Tauri) 47.371; 9. Stroll (Racing Point) 52.603; 10. Perez (Racing Point) 53.179.
11. Kvyat (Alpha Tauri) 70.200; 12. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 71.504; 13. Vettel (Ferrari) 72.894; 14. Leclerc (Ferrari) 74.920; 15. Grosjean (Haas) 76.793; 16. Latifi (Williams) 77.795; 17. Magnussen (Haas) 85.540; DNF: Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo); Russell (Williams); DNS: Sainz (McLaren).
Standings: Drivers: 1. Hamilton 157; 2 Verstappen 110; 3. Bottas 107; 4. Albon 48; 5. Leclerc 45; Constructors: 1. Mercedes 264; 2. Red Bull 158; 3. McLaren 68; 4. Racing Point 66; 5. Ferrari 61.
