Bangalore Racing Stars dazzle, win three races in round one

The Bangalore Racing Stars (BRS) line-up of Oliver Webb, Arjun Maini, Michelle Gatting, Nayan Chatterjee and Vishnu Prasad struck it rich, winning three out of the four races, in the first round of the X1 Racing League which was part of the JK Tyre Festival of Speed at BIC here on Sunday.

BRS had won two races quite comfortably on Saturday but it seemed to go Mumbai Falcons’ (Mikkel Jensen, Kush Maini, Pippa Mann, Karthik Tharani & Sohil Shah) on Sunday. The latter looked well prepared for the challenge and, with a clever strategy in place, outwitted the former to throw the contest wide open.

Unfortunate

In the final race, run on a relay format, Falcons looked determined to pull it off, but an unfortunate spin upset its calculations.

Arjun Maini was pleased with BRS’ performance. “The team has been fantastic and we are waiting for the points to come in. We should be leading the table. I hope we have a decent lead so that we can build on it in Chennai,” he said. He admitted that Mumbai had come up with a smart strategy. “The combination of Kush (Arjun’s brother) and Jensen was a big boost to the team.”

“It was a good day today [Sunday], but yesterday it never went right as we did not have the drivers we wanted in the same car. Obviously, we were losing a lot of time.

“But we sorted that out, qualified second and won the first race of the day. Though we had an unfortunate spin, we still did the fastest lap in the three of the four races. I think we deserve more wins,” said Kush.

It will be interesting to see how Racing Stars and Falcons go about it in the final battle of the season in Chennai.

Tricky relay format

The four races were run in different formats, the relay format proving a little tricky. “It needs lots of planning and some clever thinking. We did that and finished third after starting sixth on the grid in the final race,” said India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan.

All teams went through teething issues which is quite understandable, as it is the maiden attempt in a format that is the first of its kind in the world of motorsports.

The results: Race 3: 1. Mumbai Falcons; 2. Bangalore Racing Stars; 3. DGR Ahmedabad.

Race 4: 1. Bangalore Racing Stars; 2. Mumbai Falcons; 3. NK Racing Chennai.