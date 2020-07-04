Motorsport

Bad day for Daruvala

India’s Jehan Daruvala had a disappointing debut in the FIA Formula 2 championship, finishing 12th in the first race of the weekend in Spielberg, Austria, on Saturday.

Starting from the sixth position, Daruvala dropped three places at the start before he was hit by Carlin Racing teammate Yuki Tsunoda on the opening lap, pushing him down to the back of the grid.

