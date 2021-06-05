Azerbaijan GP | Leclerc clinches pole

BAKU

05 June 2021 22:09 IST

Hamilton joins him on the front row

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc grabbed a surprise pole position for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in a qualifying session littered with crashes and four red flag stoppages.

The pole was Leclerc’s second in a row and once again came as a result of the final session being stopped early by a red car banging into the barriers.

At home in Monaco two weeks ago, it was Leclerc who set the fastest lap and then crashed, with rivals unable to beat his time, and in Baku it was a smash involving teammate Carlos Sainz that ended the track action.

Advertising

Advertising

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes qualified alongside the Monegasque on the front row, with Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen starting a frustrated third. “It was just a stupid qualifying to be honest,” said the Dutch driver.

Leclerc owed some of his time of one minute 41.218 seconds to Hamilton, who was in front of him for his first flying lap and without wanting to provided a hefty aerodynamic ‘tow’ down the long straight.

“I think we would have been there or thereabouts for pole without the slipstream, so it’s a good day. I did not expect to be as competitive as we were today,” said Leclerc.

Hamilton has a record 100 pole positions to his credit but his front row placing was perhaps an even bigger surprise than Leclerc’s result, with Mercedes struggling for pace all through practice and Red Bull on top.

“This is such a monumental result for us because we’ve been struggling like you couldn’t believe all weekend,” said the Briton. “We’ve moved around, made so many changes, over these two days. Just chasing our tail and it’s been so difficult.”

The first phase of qualifying was twice stopped by crashes, with Canadian Lance Stroll smashing his Aston Martin into the barriers at turn 15 and Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi following minutes later.

“I was kind of committed to the corner and at that point it just pushed me a bit deep and I hit the wall,” said Stroll.

Hamilton had been fastest in that opening session, after struggling in practice, ahead of the two Red Bulls.

Daniel Ricciardo then crashed his McLaren after locking up at turn three in the second phase, bringing out the red flags for the third time and ending the session abruptly.

The crash left Aston Martin’s four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel cursing his misfortune in 11th place after being denied the chance to go faster.

The final crash involved Sainz and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.

The starting grid:

Row 1: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); 2: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri); 3: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull); 4: Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Fernando Alonso (Alpine); 5: Lando Norris (McLaren), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes); 6: Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine); 7: Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo); 8: George Russell (Williams), Nicholas Latifi (Williams); 9: Mick Schumacher (Haas), Nikita Mazepin (Haas); 10: Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo).