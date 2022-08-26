Audi to finally enter F1 after years of waiting in the wings

President and CEO of Formula One Stefano Domenicali, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, CEO of Audi Markus Duesmann, Audi’s Chief Development Officer Oliver Hoffman pose in front of the new Audi F1 car during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, on Aug. 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

After years of exploring a possible entry into Formula One, Audi, the German automobile company, on Friday announced that it will be entering the sport in 2026.

Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi in a press conference at Spa Francorchamps said, “Audi has officially registered as a Formula One Power Unit manufacturer and will start racing from 2026.”

Recently the FIA — the sport’s governing body — announced new engine regulations that will come into force in 2026 and Duesmann cited it as the reason for Audi to enter the sport. The new rules emphasised more electrical power and the use of sustainable fuels, which are important for manufacturers in terms of technology transfer to their road cars.

“Motorsport is an integral part of the Audi DNA,” added Duesmann. “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a demanding development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver for innovation and technology transfer in our industry.

“With the new regulations, now is exactly the right time for us to get started. Because Formula 1 and Audi are both pursuing clear sustainability goals,” he added.

While Friday’s announcement was only regarding Audi’s role as a power unit supplier, the German marquee has not yet announced which team it will partner with.

One team that has been strongly linked with Audi is the Sauber F1 team which races under the Alfa Romeo branding currently. Sauber, based in Switzerland, has been part of a factory set-up when another German carmaker BMW owned a majority of the stake between 2006 to 2008. Following Audi’s announcement, Alfa Romeo said that it will end its deal with Sauber at the end of 2023 thus paving the way for Audi to buy into the team.

Formula One is experiencing a massive boom in popularity, and Audi’s entry is seen as a vindication of the growing attractiveness of the sport for manufacturers.