Ashwin pips Arya for LGB Formula 4 crown

December 19, 2022 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - Coimbatore

Ashwin Datta of Dark Don Racing struck a fine double to clinch the crown in the premier Formula LGB4 class of the 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Datta started on a strong note winning the opening race. It did a world of good as he was back in contention for the prestigious title. Going into the final race, it was just a couple of points that separated him from championship leader Viswas Vijayaraj (Ahura Racing) and teammate Arya Singh.

But, Ashwin was determined to finish on top. Starting fourth on the grid, he upped his pace and quickly moved to the second spot and, further pressed the pedal to take the lead. There was no catching him up as he had built a sizeable lead. But with five laps to go, the safety car came in and put the pressure back on Ashwin. Arya cashed in on the chance to go past Ashwin in the penultimate lap, but the latter took him by surprise with a clever move on the inside of C-3 in the final lap to take the checkered flag and the title.

The results (Provisional, final day): LGB Formula 4: Race 1: 1. Ashwin Datta 19:43.958; 2. Arya Singh; 3. Tijil Rao (all from Dark Don Racing). Race 2: 1. Ashwin Datta 27:46.956, 2. Saran Vikram Tmars (Mars Racing), 3. Arya Singh.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: 1. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport) 15:47.703; 2. Kyle Kumaran (DTS Racing); 3. Arjun Syam Nair (Momentum Motorsports).

JK Tyre Endurance League: 1. V. Abhishek & Amarnath Menon 59:59.976; 2. Jeofrey Reviven & E. Johan Reeves; 3. Jayanth Prathipati & Alwin Sundar.

JK Tyre RE Continental GT Cup: 1. Sudheer Sudhakar 14:00.738, 2. Anish D Shetty, 3. Allwin Xavier.

