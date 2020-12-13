Ashwin, Amir strike it rich yet again

Coimbatore

13 December 2020 21:43 IST

Sarosh declared winner in revised Saturday race result

Dark Don Racing’s Ashwin Datta and Msport’s Amir Sayed signed off with a double win each in the 23rd JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Ashwin won two of the three Formula LGB4 races, while Amir whistled his way to the top in the JK Tyre Novice Cup races.

Ashwin began the day with some disappointing news. The placings for Saturday’s final race that he had won was changed based on protests and official observation. The revised result saw him placed12th and Sarosh Hataria declared winner.

However, the Chennai youngster won an incident-free first race. He followed it up with another fighting win in the second.

The results (provisional): JKNRC Formula LGB4: Race 1: 1. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don, 19:28.450); 2. Vishnu Prasad (MSport); 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don).

Race 2: 1. Ashwin Datta (21:30.683); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport); 3. Vishnu Prasad.

Race 3: 1. Raghul Rangasamy (19:45.015); 2. Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing); 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Momentum Motorsports).

Saturday’s revised result: 1. Sarosh Hataria (22:14.932); 2. Arya Singh (Dark Don); 3. A. Sandeep Kumar.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Amir Sayed (MSport, 18:24.277); 2. Karthikeyan Chandrasekar (Avalanche Racing); 3. Dhruv Gajjar (DTS Racing).

Race 2: 1. Amir Sayed (14:54.496); 2. Dhruvin Gajjar; 3. Dhruv Tyagi (Momentum Motorsport).