Ashwin, Amir strike it rich yet again

Dark Don Racing’s Ashwin Datta and Msport’s Amir Sayed signed off with a double win each in the 23rd JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Ashwin won two of the three Formula LGB4 races, while Amir whistled his way to the top in the JK Tyre Novice Cup races.
Ashwin began the day with some disappointing news. The placings for Saturday’s final race that he had won was changed based on protests and official observation. The revised result saw him placed12th and Sarosh Hataria declared winner.
However, the Chennai youngster won an incident-free first race. He followed it up with another fighting win in the second.
The results (provisional): JKNRC Formula LGB4: Race 1: 1. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don, 19:28.450); 2. Vishnu Prasad (MSport); 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don).
Race 2: 1. Ashwin Datta (21:30.683); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport); 3. Vishnu Prasad.
Race 3: 1. Raghul Rangasamy (19:45.015); 2. Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing); 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Momentum Motorsports).
Saturday’s revised result: 1. Sarosh Hataria (22:14.932); 2. Arya Singh (Dark Don); 3. A. Sandeep Kumar.
JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Amir Sayed (MSport, 18:24.277); 2. Karthikeyan Chandrasekar (Avalanche Racing); 3. Dhruv Gajjar (DTS Racing).
Race 2: 1. Amir Sayed (14:54.496); 2. Dhruvin Gajjar; 3. Dhruv Tyagi (Momentum Motorsport).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath