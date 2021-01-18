Arctic Lapland Rally | Podium finish for Team MRF

The final day started with a 42km test with temperatures dipping to -8 degrees Celsius and loose snow making the conditions quite tough.

Team MRF Tyres’ Emil Lindholm and Mikael Korhonen took third place in the Arctic Lapland Rally, a round of the Finnish National Championship, here on Saturday.

The final day started with a 42km test with temperatures dipping to -8 degrees Celsius and loose snow making the conditions quite tough.

Both the Team MRF Tyres’ crews tamed the conditions, with Lindholm and Korhonen finishing second in the stage, five seconds off the winner Juha Salo & Mikko Markkula.

The final three stages were also tough making the conditions unpredictable. Despite this, Lindholm & Korhonen got a second and two fourth-place places to cement a podium finish.

The other MRF Tyres team of Niclas Gronholm and Antti Linnaketo finished sixth overall.