Motorsport

Arctic Lapland Rally | Podium finish for Team MRF

Good show: Team MRF Tyres’ Emil Lindholm and Mikael Korhonen strike a pose after finishing third in the Arctic Lapland Rally.  

Team MRF Tyres’ Emil Lindholm and Mikael Korhonen took third place in the Arctic Lapland Rally, a round of the Finnish National Championship, here on Saturday.

The final day started with a 42km test with temperatures dipping to -8 degrees Celsius and loose snow making the conditions quite tough.

Both the Team MRF Tyres’ crews tamed the conditions, with Lindholm and Korhonen finishing second in the stage, five seconds off the winner Juha Salo & Mikko Markkula.

The final three stages were also tough making the conditions unpredictable. Despite this, Lindholm & Korhonen got a second and two fourth-place places to cement a podium finish.

The other MRF Tyres team of Niclas Gronholm and Antti Linnaketo finished sixth overall.

Related Topics
motorsport
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2021 5:38:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/arctic-lapland-rally-podium-finish-for-team-mrf/article33595049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY