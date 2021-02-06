Anindith, Sohil dominate day one

Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) and Sohil Shah (MSport) topped the charts in their respective categories for cars on the opening day of the maiden KMS50, organised by Spitfire and Meco Motorsports, at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam here on Saturday.
Rahil Shetty of Gusto Racing finished on top in the Pro Stock up to 301-400cc class for two wheelers.
The results (provisional): Men: 2W Stock 165cc novice (below 23): Race 1: A. Anfal (Rockstar) 9:31.115; 2. Allwin Sundar (AS); 3. Mohammed Yusuf (Speedup). Above 23: 1. N. Jagadeesh (Sparks) 9:11.387; 2. Jayanth Prathipati (Gusto); 3. Phani Teja (Gusto).
Pro Stock up to 301-400cc: Race 1: Rahil Shetty (Gusto) 6:23.094; 2. Sivanesan (Alisha Racing); 3. N. Jagadeesh (Sparks).
Indian Touring Cars: Race 1: Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) 13:01.238; 2. Dhruv Mohite (Rayo); 3. B. Vijayakumar (Prime Racing). Super Stock: 1. Joel Joseph (Race Concepts) 14:08.305; 2. Sanjay Balu (Race Concepts); 3. Vishnu Prasad (Msports).
FLGB4 Open: 1. Sohil Shah (MSport) 13:25.975; 2. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don); 3. Mohamed Ryan (MSport). FLGB 1300 Open: 1. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) 13:26.905; 2. Viswas Vijay Raj (DTS); 3. Vignesh K (MSport).
Women: 2W Stock up to 165cc for ladies: Race 1 (six laps): 1. Arpitha Bhat (Gusto) 8:58.216; 2. Ann Jeniffer (Sparks Racing) 9:00.489; 3. Lani Zena Fernadez (SDZ) 9:02.815.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath