Anindith, Sohil dominate day one

Rahil Shetty of Gusto Racing finished on top in the Pro Stock up to 301-400cc class for two wheelers

Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) and Sohil Shah (MSport) topped the charts in their respective categories for cars on the opening day of the maiden KMS50, organised by Spitfire and Meco Motorsports, at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam here on Saturday.

Rahil Shetty of Gusto Racing finished on top in the Pro Stock up to 301-400cc class for two wheelers.

The results (provisional): Men: 2W Stock 165cc novice (below 23): Race 1: A. Anfal (Rockstar) 9:31.115; 2. Allwin Sundar (AS); 3. Mohammed Yusuf (Speedup). Above 23: 1. N. Jagadeesh (Sparks) 9:11.387; 2. Jayanth Prathipati (Gusto); 3. Phani Teja (Gusto).

Pro Stock up to 301-400cc: Race 1: Rahil Shetty (Gusto) 6:23.094; 2. Sivanesan (Alisha Racing); 3. N. Jagadeesh (Sparks).

Indian Touring Cars: Race 1: Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) 13:01.238; 2. Dhruv Mohite (Rayo); 3. B. Vijayakumar (Prime Racing). Super Stock: 1. Joel Joseph (Race Concepts) 14:08.305; 2. Sanjay Balu (Race Concepts); 3. Vishnu Prasad (Msports).

FLGB4 Open: 1. Sohil Shah (MSport) 13:25.975; 2. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don); 3. Mohamed Ryan (MSport). FLGB 1300 Open: 1. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) 13:26.905; 2. Viswas Vijay Raj (DTS); 3. Vignesh K (MSport).

Women: 2W Stock up to 165cc for ladies: Race 1 (six laps): 1. Arpitha Bhat (Gusto) 8:58.216; 2. Ann Jeniffer (Sparks Racing) 9:00.489; 3. Lani Zena Fernadez (SDZ) 9:02.815.