Race for championship title hangs in the balance

Race for championship title hangs in the balance

Amir Sayed (Ahura Racing) came up with yet another sterling show to clinch the opening race for premier Formula LGB4 cars in the final round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship 2021 at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit here on Saturday.

But the race for the title between championship leader MSport’s Vishnu Prasad (50pts) and Dark Don Racing’s Sandeep Kumar (48pts) hangs in the balance as the duo finished fourth and fifth respectively.

With two races to go, it can be anybody’s game from here.

Vidhuraj — surprise winner

The JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield GT Continental Cup threw up a surprise winner in Meka Vidhuraj. The Hyderabad youngster posted his first top podium finish this season. Everybody expected a fight to the finish between championship leader Anish D. Shetty (Hubli) and Allwin Xavier (Thrissur). But, Meka proved them all wrong with a stunner over Anish at the finish line. That has further upset the calculations of Anish and Allwin, who may have to wait till the morrow to decide the title winner.

Meanwhile, Ruhaan Alva further strengthened his position at the top of the table with a comfortable win in the JK Tyre Novice Cup.

The results (provisional):

Formula LGB4: Race 1: 1. Amir Sayed (Ahura Racing) 2147.001; 2. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don) 21:49.327; 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don) 21:52.460.

RE GT Continental Cup: Race 1 (10 laps): 1. Meka Vidhuraj (Hyderabad) 13:32.000; 2. Anish D. Shetty (Hubli) 13:32.061; 3. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) 13:40.861.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1 (10 laps): 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 14:27.599; 2. Neym Rizvi (MSport) 14:29.854; Aadithya Parasuram (Hasten Performance) 14:31.269.