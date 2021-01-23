Amir Sayed steals the show, wins four races

Ashwin inches closer to title in FLGB4 class

Chennai’s Ashwin Datta (Dark Don), the championship leader, inched a bit closer to the title with two podium finishes in the FLGB4 class of the 23rd JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the KMS circuit here on Saturday.

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, it was Amir Sayed (MSport) who stole the show winning four races in a row to seal the championship. There was none to challenge the 16-year-old from Kottayam.

Put the youngster at the back of the grid and he is still up there to take the flag and finish on top of the podium. It was with such command that he drove today.

Amir’s mother (Marcela) from South America was quietly watching those winning moments from the sidelines.

“I am his biggest fan and supporter. I am very happy to see the joy in his face. It’s very fulfilling, but a lot of hard work has gone into it,” she said.

Even as Amir was enjoying his moment, Ashwin was busy beating the best in his class. He finished second and first in two races, while his teammate A. Sandeep Kumar completed a fine double and positioned himself well for the final day challenge.

The results (provisional):

FLGB4: Race 1: A. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don) 17:32.376; 2. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don); 3. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don). Race 2: 1. Ashwin 14:35.521; 2. Sandeep Kumar; 3. Diljith.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Amir Sayed (MSport) 13:08.679; 2. Chetan Surineni (Momentum); 3. Neym Rizvi (MSport). Race 2: 1. Amir; 2. Chetan; 3. Neym.

Race 3: 1. Amir 13:33.497; 2. Chetan; 3. Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS). Race 4: 1. Amir 13:36.512; 2. Aman Chaudhary (DTS); 3. Chetan.