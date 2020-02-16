Motorsport

Amendola reigns

Commanding show: Michelangelo Amendola did well to emerge the new champion of the MRF Challenge.

Yuven Sundaramoorthy makes it a day to remember

Michelangelo Amendola (Belgium) did not win any of the three races on Sunday, but picked up sufficient points from two third-place finishes and a sixth to emerge the new champion of the FIA-approved MRF Challenge which concluded at the MMRT here.

Earlier, 16-year-old Indian-American Yuven Sundaramoorthy, who has family roots in Madurai, gave the crowd plenty to cheer about by winning a race, while British teenager Louis Foster and Australia’s Dylan Young took the honours in the other two races of the day.

Rejoicing his championship success, Amendola, who had scored a double on Saturday, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I've finally won the MRF Challenge championship in my third season. Last season, I finished fourth, and sixth in 2017. So, I was determined to win the title this time.”

The results: MRF Challenge (all 15 laps unless mentioned, race-4): 1. Yuven Sundaramoorthy (USA) 22.53.075s; 2. Manaf Hijjawi (Jordan) 22.54.066; 3. Dylan Young (Australia) 23.03.255.

Race-5: 1. Louis Foster (UK) 25.38.368; 2. Sundaramoorthy 25.41.064; 3. Michelangelo Amendola (Belgium) 25.45.004.

Race-6 (14 laps): 1. Young 21.33.558; 2. Valdemar Eriksen (Denmark) 21.34.874; 3. Amendola 21.36.464.

Final Championship standings (top-3): 1. Amendola (247 points); 2. Young (223); 3. Joshua Mason (GBR, 176).

National Championship (12 laps) - Indian Touring Cars (race-2): 1. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) 23.12.264; 2. Keith D’Souza (FB Motorsports) 23.28.371; 3. Sunil Ranjith (Race Concepts) (+1 lap).

Super Stock (race-2): 1. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts) 24.13.207; 2. Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) 24.20.261; 3. Alisha Abdullah (Race Concepts) 24.51.419.

Support races – MRF F1600 (Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Vishnu Prasad (Chennai) (20:17.408); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (Mamallapuram) (20:18.087); 3. Karthik Tharani (Chennai) (20:19.272). Race-3: 1. Sohil Shah (Bengaluru) (16:35.718); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (16:42.174); 3. Vishnu Prasad (16:42.437).

Volkswagen Ameo Super Race (Race-2, 12 laps): 1. Anmol Singh Sahil (Ghaziabad) (23:19.588); 2. Anindith Reddy (Hyderabad) (23:22.637); 3. Dhruv Mohite (Kolhapur) (23:23.267).

