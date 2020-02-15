Amendola bags a double

Michelangelo Amendola notched a fine double to consolidate his top position while Jordanian teenager Manaf Hijjawi scored the maiden single-seater win of his racing career as the MRF Challenge headed towards a grand climax at the MMRT, here on Saturday.

With three more races to be run on Sunday, Amendola leads the table with 209 points, followed by Australian Dylan Young (175), Britain’s Joshua Mason (160), and Hijjawi (130).

Earlier, Coimbatore’s Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) chalked up a fluent win in the Indian Touring Cars class of the Indian National Car Racing Championship (Round-1).

The results (Provisional): MRF Challenge (all 15 laps unless mentioned): Race 1: 1. Michelangelo Amendola (Bel, 22mins, 58.236); 2. Dylan Young (Aus, 23:05.941); 3. Joshua Mason (GBR, 23:06.414).

Race-2: 1. Manaf Hajjawi (Jor, 23:13.797); 2. Mason (23:14.474); 3. Valdemar Eriksen (Den, 23:17.576).

Race-3: 1. Amendola (22:57.347); 2. Young (23:07.540); 3. Louis Foster (UK, 23:07.958).

National Championship (10 laps) – Indian Touring Cars (Race-1): 1. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts, 19:18.024); 2. D Vidyaprakash (Prime Racing, 19:41.347); 3. Vishnu Prasad (Prime Racing, 19:55.112).

Super Stock (Race-1): 1. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts, 20:11.569); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing, 20:19.452); 3. Alisha Abdullah (Race Concepts, 20:31.940).

Support races (10 laps) MRF F1600 (Race-1): 1. Raghul Rangasamy (16:38.930); 2. Vishnu Prasad (16:40.163); 3. Sohil Shah (16:41.535).

Volkswagen Ameo Super Race (Race-1, 10 laps): 1. Saurav Bandyopadhyay (19:21.422); 2. Anindith Reddy (19:22.578); 3. Dhruv Mohite (19:25.566).