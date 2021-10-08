Alwin takes pole in Novice category
Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) grabbed pole in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category at the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle racing championships on Friday.
The 19-year-old, who heads the championship in the novice category, overcame a shaky start in the qualifying session when he went off the track on the out-lap, but gathered himself to post the fastest lap of two minutes, 08.098secs.
TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar (01:52.567) and Jagan Kumar (01:52.627) were among the quickest riders in the free practice session in the premier Prostock 301-400cc category.
The results (Qualifying: best laps): National Championship: Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports, Chennai) (02m, 08.098s); 2. Kayan Zubin Patel (Sparks Racing, Mumbai) (02:08.545); 3. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) (02:08.772).
One-Make Championship organised by MMSC: TVS Open (RR 310): 1. Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (01:56.178); 2. Aditya Rao (Bengaluru) (01:56.461); 3. Amarnath Menon (Calicut) (01:56.526).
Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Rakshita Dave (Chennai) (02:14.505); 2. Adlin Seles (Chennai) (02:14.561); 3. Renuka Gajendran (Bengaluru) (02:15.094).
Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – Novice (CBR 150): 1. Prakash Kamat (Bokaroy) (02:09.673); 2. Ikshan Shanbhag (Satara) (02:09.920); 3. Vivek Gaurav (Patna) (02:11.478).