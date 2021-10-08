Alwin takes pole in Novice category

Powering through: Alwin overcame a shaky start in the qualifying session to post the fastest lap.

Chennai

08 October 2021 22:37 IST

Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) grabbed pole in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category at the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle racing championships on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who heads the championship in the novice category, overcame a shaky start in the qualifying session when he went off the track on the out-lap, but gathered himself to post the fastest lap of two minutes, 08.098secs.

TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar (01:52.567) and Jagan Kumar (01:52.627) were among the quickest riders in the free practice session in the premier Prostock 301-400cc category.

The results (Qualifying: best laps): National Championship: Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports, Chennai) (02m, 08.098s); 2. Kayan Zubin Patel (Sparks Racing, Mumbai) (02:08.545); 3. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) (02:08.772).

One-Make Championship organised by MMSC: TVS Open (RR 310): 1. Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (01:56.178); 2. Aditya Rao (Bengaluru) (01:56.461); 3. Amarnath Menon (Calicut) (01:56.526).

Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Rakshita Dave (Chennai) (02:14.505); 2. Adlin Seles (Chennai) (02:14.561); 3. Renuka Gajendran (Bengaluru) (02:15.094).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – Novice (CBR 150): 1. Prakash Kamat (Bokaroy) (02:09.673); 2. Ikshan Shanbhag (Satara) (02:09.920); 3. Vivek Gaurav (Patna) (02:11.478).