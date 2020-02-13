All set for exciting finale

A clutch of hungry teenagers from across the globe, besides a couple of veterans, will be again going head-to-head as the third and final round of FIA-approved MRF Challenge, organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club, gets underway at the MMRT here on Friday with a card of six races.

The previous two rounds witnessed thrilling battles while bringing to the fore some exciting young talent like championship leader Belgium’s 17-year old Michaelangelo Amendola, Britain’s Joshua Mason, and first-timer in MRF Challenge Indian-American Yuven Sunderamoorthy, 16, who chalked up a fine win in Dubai.

MRF Tyres vice-chairman and managing director Arun Mammen said: “We have had some exciting races in the previous two rounds in Dubai and Bahrain.

“Now with the championship still wide open, we expect more close and thrilling competition up and down the grid in the final round here.

Amendola well-placed

After two rounds, Amendola, with three wins in Dubai, is well-placed at the top with 143 points. He is followed by Australia’s 30-year old Dylan Young (127) who notched his first and only win so far in seven MRF Challenge seasons. Behind the pair is Mason (115) who notched four podium finishes in the Dubai round.

With six races to be run, there are plenty of points on offer and it puts premium on consistency given the close competition.

National championship

The weekend racing bouquet also includes the first round of MRF MMSC Fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship for saloon cars (ITC, IJTC and Super Stock) besides two support events, the MRF F1600 and Volkswagen Ameo Super Race.

In all, 12 races have been scheduled for this weekend.