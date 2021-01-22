All eyes on Ashwin and Amir

Neck and neck: It’s going to be a stiff battle between the top stars in the Formula LGB4 class. Special Arrangement.

Coimbatore

22 January 2021 20:51 IST

Grand finale this weekend

Chennai’s Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) and Kottayam’s Amir Sayed (MSport) are ready to set the track ablaze yet again in the grand finale of the 23rd JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway this weekend.

Ashwin, the championship leader with 39 points, dominated the Formula LGB4 class and, so did Amir (60 points) in the Novice category. It’s not going to be easy though for the former as there are other top drivers such as Raghul Rangasamy (MSport), Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing) and Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don) who will be going flat out for the top honour.

Rules and regulations

In the year gone by, when the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on sport at home, the JK racing event has placed a premium on following all the rules and regulations.

“We feel proud that despite the pandemic, which put the world at halt, we at JK Tyre were able to maintain the continuity of India’s longest running racing championship without compromising on the safety protocols set by the Government and State authorities.

“And this is all with the support of our participants, patrons, officials and technicians who worked together to make this happen,” said Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsports, JK Tyre.

“With some seasoned racers on the track, it would be a sight to watch the final round go down to the wire as we will get our National champions for 2020,” he added.