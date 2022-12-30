Alimon Saidalavi and Hemanth Muddappa register dominating victories

December 30, 2022 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - Chennai

Bengaluru riders Alimon Saidalavi and Hemanth Muddappa scored dominating wins in their respective superbike categories in the third round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Thursday.

Alimon continued his win-spree in the Unrestricted category as he took the honours on a Kawasaki Ninja H2, in a record time of 7.556 seconds over 302 metres to repeat his second-round victory on Wednesday, as he finished ahead of Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) and Attaulla Baig, also from Bengaluru.

Alimon, thus, set the fastest time at the MIC, bettering the previous best of 7.749 by Muddappa. The victory also gave Alimon an unassailable 32-point lead over Baig in the championship standings with a round to spare. The fourth and concluding round of the 2022 Championship will be run at the same venue on Friday.

Results (Round-3, Provisional, all 4-Stroke Super Sport unless mentioned):

Unrestricted: 1. Alimon Saidalavi (Bengaluru) (7.556secs); 2. Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) (7.768); 3. Attaulla Baig (Bengaluru) (8.037).

1051-1650cc: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) (7.910); 2. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru) (8.019); 3. Md Riyaz (Hyderabad) (8.103).

851-1050cc (Support race): 1. Saurabh Parabh (Mumbai) (7.880); 2. Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) (8.065); 3. S.P. Sugan Prasad (Bengaluru) (8.236).

551-850cc: 1. Sidharth Ratan Parmar (Mumbai) (8.510); 2. Saurabh Parab (Mumbai) (8.552); 3. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad) (8.630).

361-550cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Anish Shetty (PRN Motorsports, Bengaluru) (12.243); 2. Bharath Raj (Rockers Racing, Chennai) (12.244); 3. Aiyaz Rem (Bengaluru) (12.363).

166-225cc (Support race); 1. P. Srikantha (Bengaluru) (13.520); 2. Aiyaz Rem (Bengaluru) (14.293); 3. R. Madhan Kumar (Chennai) (14.333).

Upto 165cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Mohan Babu (Rockers Racing, Chennai) (14.154); 2. Arvind Ganesh (Chennai) (14.234); 3. Bharath Raj (Rockers Racing, Chennai) (14.235).

2-Stroke 131-165cc: 1. Prashanth (Bengaluru) (12.821); 2. Aiyaz Rem (Bengaluru) (12.983); 3. Shreyas Hareesh (Rockers Racing, Bengaluru) (13.069).

2-Stroke Upto 130cc: 1. Abdul Shaikh (Bengaluru) (13.497); 2. Mohamed Rafiq (Bengaluru) (13.778); 3. Mohammed Arfath (Bengaluru) (13.784).

GIRLS (165cc, Novice): 1. Sarah Khan (Axor Sparks Racing, Mumbai) (16.562); 2. Aditi Krishnan (Bengaluru) (16.639); 3. Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR, Puducherry) (16.704).