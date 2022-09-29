Akbar Ebrahim re-elected FMSCI president

Akbar Ebrahim was re-elected as the president of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) at its annual general meeting held here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebrahim, representing Meco Motorsport, will be serving a third term of two years, following his stints in 2016-18 and 2020-22. Earlier this year, he was elected president of the FIA International Karting Commission.

Gautam B Shantappa, representing the Karnataka Motor Sports Club, was elected Vice-President.

The FMSCI Council: President: Akbar Ebrahim (Meco Motorsports); vice-president: Gautham B Shantappa (Karnataka Motor Sports Club); councillors: J. Prithviraj (Coimbatore Auto Sports Club), Bharath Vivek Chandhok (Madras Motor Sports Club), Pratim Chowdhury (Bengal Motor Sports Club), Hari Singh (Performance Cars Racing Trust), Raj Kapoor (Northern Motorsports), J Balamurugan (Spitfire Motor Sports Pvt. Ltd), Ketan Mehta (Indian Automotive Racing Club) and Vir Raina (Calcutta Motor Sports Club).