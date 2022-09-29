Akbar Ebrahim re-elected FMSCI president

Sports Bureau CHENNAI:
September 29, 2022 19:46 IST

Akbar Ebrahim was re-elected as the president of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) at its annual general meeting held here on Thursday.

Ebrahim, representing Meco Motorsport, will be serving a third term of two years, following his stints in 2016-18 and 2020-22. Earlier this year, he was elected president of the FIA International Karting Commission.

Gautam B Shantappa, representing the Karnataka Motor Sports Club, was elected Vice-President.

The FMSCI Council: President: Akbar Ebrahim (Meco Motorsports); vice-president: Gautham B Shantappa (Karnataka Motor Sports Club); councillors: J. Prithviraj (Coimbatore Auto Sports Club), Bharath Vivek Chandhok (Madras Motor Sports Club), Pratim Chowdhury (Bengal Motor Sports Club), Hari Singh (Performance Cars Racing Trust), Raj Kapoor (Northern Motorsports), J Balamurugan (Spitfire Motor Sports Pvt. Ltd), Ketan Mehta (Indian Automotive Racing Club) and Vir Raina (Calcutta Motor Sports Club).

