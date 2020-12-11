Ahamed steals the show

K.Y. Ahamed led an emphatic 1-2 finish for TVS Racing as he defeated his mentor and former champion Jagan Kumar to win the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI-Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the MMRT here on Friday.

International rider Rajiv Sethu brought some cheer to the Honda camp with a commanding victory from pole position in the Pro-Stock 165cc class race, ahead of Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) and Mathana Kumar, the other Eneos Honda Erula Racing rider.

The results (provisional, six laps unless mentioned):

National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc: Race 1: 1. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) (11m 47.347s); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11:48.059); 3. Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing) (11:51.430).

Pro-Stock 165cc: Race 1: 1. Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:08.653); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:13.410); 3. S. Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:13.445).

Novice (Stock 165cc): Race 1: 1. Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (13:06.057); 2. S. Nithin (Sparks Racing) (13:06.281); 3. Mohan Babu (Pvt, Chennai) (13:06.512).

Girls (Stock 165cc): Race 1 (5 laps): 1. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) (10:58.872); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Gusto Racing) (11:14.395); 3. Alisha Abdullah (Sparks Racing) (11:14.456).

TVS One-Make Championship (Open): Race 1: 1. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) (11:48.941); 2. Karthik Mateti (Hyderabad) (11:54.768); 3. Anand R (Chennai) (11:54.954).

Novice: 1. Navneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (13:20.647); 2. Sudheer Sudhakumar (Delhi) (13:24.196); 3. T.V.R. Teja (Hyderabad) (13:24.218).