Ahamed leads TVS Racing to double one-two finish

Chennai

18 December 2020 22:23 IST

K.Y. Ahamed started his campaign in the second and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2020 with two brilliant performances as he led his team, TVS Racing, to 1-2 finishes in both the Pro-Stock categories (301-400cc and 165cc) at the MMRT, here on Friday.

Also notching up victories in the National championship were the 23-year-old from Bengaluru, Seshadri Suresh (Sparks Racing), in the Novice (Stock 165cc) and Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing), who completed a hat-trick of wins in the girls’ (Stock 165cc) category.

Ahamed first won the premier 301-400cc class race ahead of team-mate and last year’s champion Deepak Ravikumar and veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing). He moved ahead of championship leader Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts), who retired with a mechanical problem early.

Soon after, Ahamed took the top spot in the Pro-Stock 165cc category race, this time leading his team-mate and former national champion Jagan Kumar over the finish line. Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) came in third.

The results (provisional — six laps unless mentioned):

Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race-1): 1. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) (11mins, 47.303secs); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (11:47.410); 3. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (11:48.454).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race-1): 1. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) (12:09.878); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:11.496); 3. Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:11.776).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-1): 1. Seshadri Suresh (Sparks Racing) (13:06.906); 2. Mohan Babu (Pvt, Chennai) (13:07.297); 3. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) (13:07.670).

Girls (Stock 165cc, Race-1, five laps): 1. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) (11:05.942); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Gusto Racing) (11:06.164); 3. Arpitha Bhat (Gusto Racing) (11:22.278).

TVS One-Make Championship – Open (RTR 310, Race-1, three laps): 1. Karthik Mateti (Hyderabad) (05:56.032); 2. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) (05:56.154); 3. R. Anand (Chennai) (05:56.409).

Novice (RTR 200, Race-1, three laps): 1. Sudheer Sudhakar (Delhi) (06:46.843); 2. Mohan Babu (Chennai) (06:46.919); 3. Abhishek Narayan (Kerala) (06:47.672).

Girls (RTR 200, Race-1, three laps): 1. Jagruthi Kiran Penkar (Kalyan) (06:55.106); 2. Arpitha Bhat (Mangaluru) (06:55.743); 3. K. Jagathishree (Chennai) (06:56.000).