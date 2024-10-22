Actor Ajith Kumar to take part in endurance racing

Indian actor Ajith Kumar will don the racing helmet again as he is set to participate in endurance racing as team owner and principal driver of Ajith Kumar Racing next year.

In the past, Ajith competed in the National Formula India Single Seater Championship in 2002, the Formula BMW Asia Championship (2003), the British Formula 3 (Scholarship Class) and the European Formula 2 Championship. In a statement, Ajith expressed his joy saying, “Racing is the only time I feel whole.”

The team will be supported by Bas Koeten Racing and will participate in the 24h Dubai 2025 and the European 24H Series Championship in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup class. He will be joined by teammates Fabian Duffieux, Mathieu Detry and Cam McLeod.

