A grand double for Shahan in National Car Racing Championship

Varun and Deepak show their mettle with two victories each

Shahan Ali Mohsin, the 17-year old from Agra, further underlined his stature as a top racing talent with a grand double as curtains came down on the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2021 at the MMRT here on Saturday.

Shahan won the first and third races in the premier MRF F1600 category with local veteran Deepak Ravikumar topping the second on an incident-filled day that also saw Coimbatore’s Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) surviving a few close calls to win the Indian Touring Cars race.

The two victories put Shahan within 13 points of leader Chirag Ghorpade in the championship standings.

Also achieving a double were Bengaluru’s Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) in the Indian Junior Touring Cars category and Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing) in the Super Stock class.

The results (provisional, all 10 laps unless mentioned):

MRF F1600 (Race-2): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai) 17mins, 01.826secs; 2. Rishon Rajeev (Bengaluru) 17:09.895; 3. Dillon Zachariah (Chennai) 17:11.992.

Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra) 13:31.736; 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Bengaluru) 13:32.182; 3. Rishon Rajeev (Bengaluru) 13:34.482.

Indian Touring Cars (Race-2): 1. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts, Coimbatore) 19:16.528; 2. Ishaan Dodhiwala (Rayo Racing, Hyderabad) 19:19.601; 3. Jeet Jhabakh (Rayo Racing, Hyderabad) 19:27.951.

Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-2): 1. Varun Anekar (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) 19:54.853; 2. Hatim Shabir Jamnagarwala (Performance Racing, Chennai) 20:24.374; 3. Charen Chandran (Pvt, Coimbatore) 20:32.696.

Super Stock (Race-2): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing, Chennai) 20:02.552; 2. R.P. Rajarajan (Performance Racing, Chennai) 20:24.719; 3. Hareeshwar Prasad (Race Concepts, Coimbatore) 19:24.976, 9 laps.

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-2): 1. Tijil Rao (Momentum Motorsport, Bengaluru) 20:04.385; 2. Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing, Nellore) 20:06.027; 3. Mohd. Ryan (MSport, Chennai) 20:06.747.

Volkswagen Polo (Race-2): 1. Pratik Sonawane (Pune) 19:49.042; 2. Avik Anwar (Bangladesh) 19:55.849; 3. Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) 19:56.439.

(Race-3, 8 laps): 1. Anmol Singh Sahil (Ghaziabad) 15:51.553; 2. Sourav Bandyopadhyay (Thane) 15:57.720; 3. Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) 16:03.562.

MRF Saloon Cars (Toyota Etios — Race 3, 5 laps): 1. Angad Matharoo (Red Line Racing, Chandigarh) 10:39.105; 2. Fahad Kutty (Red Line Racing, Mumbai) 10:42.183; 3. Zahan Commissariat (Red Line Racing, Mumbai) 10:43.933.