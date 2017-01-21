Antony Peter reigns in thrilling finish

In one of the closest contests, Performance Racing team’s Antony Peter barely held on to a slender lead to win the Stock 165cc race as the fifth and concluding round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle racing championship commenced at the MMRT track, here on Friday.

In a hectic battle, Peter, who started second on the grid for the six-lap race, edged pole-sitter and championship leader Hubbali’s Anish Shetty (United Tech Torque), while P.M. Soorya (Speedup Racing) from Chennai came in a close third.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan teenager Aaron Gunawardene rode to a brilliant victory in the Suzuki Gixxer Cup (Open) category of the MMSC One-Make Championship, but third-placed Meka Vidhuraj from Andhra picked up enough points to pocket the title in this category.

Vidhuraj earned 15 points which boosted his tally to 158 with one race to be run, while Gladwin is placed second on 123, just ahead of Rajinikanth (121).

Bengaluru’s R.L.Yashas comfortably claimed the TVS Apache RTR 200 race for Novice riders in the MMSC one-make championship and Piyush Ranjan from Patna took the honours in the Honda CBR 150 (Novice) race after a hard-fought battle.

Provisional results: National Championship: Stock Upto 165cc (race one, six laps): 1. Antony Peter (Performance Racing), 13mins, 31.276secs; 2. Anish D Shetty (United Tech Torque), 13:31.549; 3. R.L. Yashas (Bengaluru), 13:31.857.

MMSC one-make championship: TVS Apache RTR200 Novice (race one, four laps): 1. R.L. Yashas (Bangalore), 9:06.493; 2. R. Hari Prasath (Chennai), 9:10.456; 3. S. Yuvaraj (Chennai), 9:10.766.

Honda CBR150 Novice (race one, four laps): 1. Piyush Ranjan (Patna), 09:01.720; 2. P.M. Soorya (Chennai), 09:02.245; 3. Shreyas Shankar Sannake (Miraj), 09:02.533.

Suzuki Gixxer Cup (Open, race one, six laps): 1. Aaron Gunawardena (Sri Lanka), 14:01.800; 2. R. Rajinikanth (Chennai), 14:04.201; 3. Meka Vidhuraj (Nuzvid, AP), 14:08.988.