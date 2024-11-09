Škoda’s all-new Kylaq has an Indian connection

At the forefront of the Kylaq’s appeal is Škoda’s ‘modern solid’ design language, which adds fresh look to the brand’s lineup. Its compact, robust profile mirrors the style of its larger sibling, the Kushaq, featuring a bold front grille, LED DRLs, projector headlights, and a distinctive ‘four-eyes’ headlight design. Riding on 17-inch wheels, the Kylaq combines aesthetics with performance, while the rear is marked by T-shaped LED taillights and prism design elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interior of the Kylaq focuses on functionality and comfort, with a 446-litre boot capacity that expands to 1,256 litres with the rear seats folded down, making it the largest in its segment. The cabin is fitted with convenient features, like a stowable parcel tray and six-way electronically adjustable front seats with ventilation — a premium feature uncommon in this class.

However, Kylaq’s compact dimensions significantly impact rear-seat comfort, making it less suitable for taller passengers or larger families. The rear seat is notably narrow, limiting shoulder room. There is limited legroom, which can feel restrictive for taller passengers. Headroom is insufficient for passengers seated in the middle of the second row, with the seat having a bit of a bump leaving minimal space for an average adult’s head. These design choices make Kylaq a better fit for young families or shorter individuals rather than those needing ample space in the back seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite its compact rear, Kylaq excels in technology and connectivity. A 25.6-cm touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, providing convenient access to navigation, music, and apps. For the driver, a 20.3-cm virtual cockpit display gives access to key vehicle information, presented in a sleek format. The cabin also includes Škoda’s Auto Climatronic system for climate control, and conveniences such as cruise control, a wireless charging pad, and customisable storage options make Kylaq a practical choice for daily commute.

Under the hood, Kylaq is powered by a reliable 1.0-litre TSI engine, producing 85kW of power and 178Nm of torque. Drivers have the option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, achieving 0-100 kph in 10.5 seconds and the top speed of 188 kph.

The platform, used across Škoda’s India range, also contributes to the Kylaq’s safety profile, which includes over 25 safety features. These include six airbags, traction control, stability control, ABS with EBD, brake disc wiping, and rollover protection. Additionally, the Kylaq offers Motor Slip Regulation, an electronic differential lock, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX child seat anchors, making it one of the safest options in its segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding a unique cultural touch, Škoda crowdsourced Kylaq’s name from thousands of public submissions, selecting “Kylaq” from the Sanskrit word for crystal, inspired by Mount Kailash. This choice resonates with the Indian market, mirroring the naming convention of other Škoda models like the Kushaq, which means “emperor” in Sanskrit.

Bookings for Kylaq open on December 2, with deliveries set to start in January 2025. With an ambitious target of 1 lakh sales by 2026, Škoda is positioning Kylaq as a key player in the Indian market. With a blend of European design, advanced technology and an attractive price point, Kylaq offers a compelling option for those looking for a compact, feature-rich SUV — particularly young families and urban drivers who do not prioritise rear-seat space. Although its back seats may not cater to taller passengers, Kylaq’s strengths in design, safety and sustainability may ensure its success in India’s bustling compact SUV segment.

With a starting price of ₹7,89,000, the Kylaq competes directly with models like the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Motorscribes, in association with The Hindu, brings you the latest in cars and bikes. Follow them on Instagram on @motorscribes

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.