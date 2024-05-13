ADVERTISEMENT

Uncertainty surrounds MotoGP Bharat

Published - May 13, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Chennai

Dipak Ragav S 10163

Will Moto GP follow the Formula One route and end its run in India?

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report in Autosport, there is uncertainty surrounding the second edition of the MotoGP Bharat, which is scheduled from September 20-22. The report claimed MotoGP owner Dorna Sports is set to cancel the event following organisers Fairstreet Sports’ non-payment of fees to vendors and Dorna. It will be replaced by a race in Kazakhstan, which was set to be held in June but postponed due to flooding in the region.

However, sources close to the Indian organisers indicated that the event is on track and the payment issues will be sorted out after the General Elections in India and the withdrawal of the Model Code of Conduct early next month.

If the MotoGP is cancelled, it will be the second big-ticket motorsport event to leave Indian shores this year. Formula-E pulled out of Hyderabad earlier this year after just one event in 2023, following the local government’s decision to withdraw its support.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Formula One ran from 2011-2013 before organisers Jaypee Sports expressed inability to fund the race.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US