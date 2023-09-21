MotoGP Riders give thumbs up to the Buddh International Circuit

September 21, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST

Tech3’s Espargaro throws his full support behind the track, but also says, “about safety, there are some things that can be improved, but in most tracks in the world, there are places where we would like to improve”

Ahead of the inaugural MotoGP race in India, there were apprehensions among the riders regarding the track’s safety, with the main concern being the walls were a bit too close for comfort for them at some corners.

However, on Thursday, the riders who walked the track felt that they were probably too harsh and felt that things were fine.

Spanish rider Pol Espargaro (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) threw his full support behind the track, saying, “I walked two times yesterday, and I ran once this morning. We were a bit too hard before coming here and seeing what it was. I think it is much better than we all expected.”

“About safety, there are some things that can be improved. But in most tracks in the world, there are places where we would like to improve. Here, for sure, we need to figure it out, especially racing and crashing, but there is nothing critical.”

The Tech3 rider also praised the layout, saying, “It can be one of the most fun events of the year. The corners are pretty different going up and down; there is a lot of banking in some corners. It’s something different from what we are used to.”

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, while being more guarded, said he was largely comfortable.

“I had the chance to do two walking laps. I think the layout is interesting and different to other tracks. It could be great. It will be interesting to ride tomorrow, considering that in some parts of the track, the run-off areas look a bit short. But speaking with the Safety Commission, they tried to explain everything and have reasons to say it is okay. I think we should be okay.”

Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) also felt that the track looks safe even if it is on the limit at some places.

“It is a very nice layout with more up and down than expected. Some walls are a bit close but better than what we expected. Turn 4 is a little bit critical. There is a 70 or 80-metre run-off after the straight, but the wall is going at an angle, and we never go wide in that direction. It might be tricky, but it is fine. It is on the limit, but with an air fence, it is fine,” said Alex.

Alex’s brother and six-time champion Marc Marquez added, “Yeah, the layout is nice. If the grip is good on the MotoGP bike, it will be even nicer. In dry conditions, (it’s) no problem to ride, but in the wet, we need to understand.”

