Mother elated over Suhas' Paralympic Silver

Hassan:

05 September 2021 10:36 IST

Suhas is the second Paralympian from Hassan to win silver

“I am thrilled. The entire country is appreciating my son. What else a mother wants?” said Jayashree, mother of Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer Suhas L.Y, who won a silver medal in the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Jayashree spoke to The Hindu over the phone from Gautham Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. She has been flooded with phone calls from September 5 morning. Many of her friends, relatives called her up to congratulate her. “There have been many calls since he won the medal. Everybody is appreciating him. Just now I watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to my son”, she said.

Jayashree said her son worked hard for the Paralympics for the last two months. His efforts have paid him. Besides the sport, he had earned a good name as an officer in Uttar Pradesh. “He worked in different places in UP and won the appreciation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He was posted in Gautham Buddha Nagar to bring COVID-19 under control” she said.

Suhas’s relatives are all happy about his achievement. “He has done it. We are all happy for him”, said Vishnu Priyan, Suhas’ cousin, who is also a cricketer. He used to play badminton in his childhood but never had any formal training. “Only after becoming IAS officer, he got trained and devoted time to practice, despite his busy schedule as an officer”, said Vishnu Priyan.

Suhas’ uncle C.D. Jagadish, who retired as a police officer, said he (Suhas) had been good in studies and sports since his childhood days. “He studied engineering at Suratkal and got into IAS. Now he has won a medal for the country”, he said.

Suhas was born in Hassan in 1983. His father Yathiraj, who worked as an executive engineer in Upper Tunga Project (Water Resources Department) passed away in 2005. Suhas’s younger brother Sharath, a software engineer, works in Bengaluru. The badminton player is the second Paralympian from Hassan to win silver. H.N.Girish, a native of Arakalgud taluk, won silver in the Paralympics in London in 2012.