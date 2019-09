Moondancer wins Soli And Gool Poonawalla Memorial Gold Cup

Moondancer (Rohit Kumar up) won the Soli And Gool Poonawalla Memorial Gold Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Sept. 8). The winner is owned by Mr. Thimaraja Yelamarthi & Mr. C. Krishna Kannaiah and trained by Satyanarayana. Apprentice jockey Afroz Khan had a wonderful afternoon as he rode three winners on the day.

1. DELAGE PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): LOCKHART (Afroz Khan) 1, King Maker (Surya Prakash) 2, Durango (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Ashwa Raftar (Umesh) 4. Hd, 1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 39.49s. ₹33 (w), 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 137, Q: 46, Tla: 444. Favourite: N R I Heights. Owner: Mr. T. Rakesh Reddy. Trainer: A. Vatsalya.

2. STAR HAVEN PLATE (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): NAZARIYA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Actually (Surya Prakash) 2, Buttonwood (Koushik) 3 and Lancashire (B.R. Kumar) 4. Shd, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 54.81s. ₹11 (w), 8 and 23 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 62, Q: 42, Tla: 99. Favourite: Buttonwood. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. HALF A CROWN PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): AMAZING SCRIPT (Surya Prakash) 1, Crimson Fire (Deepak Singh) 2, Brush The Sky (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Darshish (Abhay Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 26.75s. ₹14 (w), 7, 15 and 8 (p), SHP: 42, FP: 168, Q: 87, Tla: 747. Favourite: Amazing Script. Owners: M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt.Ltd.rep. by Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri, Miss Harsha N. Desai & Miss Niti N. Desai. Trainer: Deshmukh.

4. SWEEPING SUCCESS PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): LINEWILER (Akahsy Kumar) 1, Safra (N. Rawal) 2, Star Racer (Deepak Singh) 3 and Green Turf (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 13.66s. ₹9 (w), 6, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 42, FP: 92, Q: 73, Tla: 526. Favourite: Linewiler. Owner: Mr. M. Rama Krishna Reddy. Trainer: L .D’Silva.

5. ARMY CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): VERSALLIES (Afroz Khan) 1, Aon Aon Aon (Suraj Narredu) 2, Pontius Pilate (Gaurav Singh) 3 and One One One (C.P. Bopanna) 4. 1, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 12.23s. ₹27 (w), 6, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 79, Q: 37, Tla: 298. Favourite: Marinetti. Owners: M/s. Balamukunda Das, K. Shashabindu Das & Krishnan Kamesh. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. SOLI AND GOOL POONAWALLA MEMORIAL GOLD CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 75 and above (Cat. I): MOONDANCER (Rohit Kumar) 1, Isabella (Suraj Narredu) 2, Prospero (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Amazing Response (Akshay Kumar) 4. Nk, 1 and 5-1/4. 1m 12.19s. ₹12 (w), 7, 5 and 9 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 30, Q: 15, Tla: 173. Favourite: Isabella. Owners: Mr. Thimaraja Yelamarthi & Mr. C. Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

7. RED RUFUS PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): STORMY (Afroz Khan) 1, Halo’s Princess (G. Naresh) 2, Turf Emperor (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Yogastha (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 42.31s. ₹30 (w), 8, 10 and 6 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 273, Q: 173, Tla: 531. Favourite: Turf Emperor. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

Jackpot: ₹6,001 (117 tkts), Runner-up: 280 (1,073 tkts), Mini Jkt: 2,033 (52 tkts), Tr (i): 98 (838 tkts), (ii): 759 (112 tkts).