Monty Desai is West Indies’ batting coach

The West Indies, on Wednesday, named Monty Desai as its batting coach ahead of the limited-over series against India beginning here on Friday.

Desai, who has been handed a two-year contract, has joined the team here before the the first T20I on Friday.

He has held coaching roles with Afghanistan, Nepal, Canada, Indian regional teams and former IPL sides Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in a career spanning over 12 years. He was most recently the batting coach of the UAE team.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said: “I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches.

“He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats.”