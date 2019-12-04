Sport

Monty Desai is West Indies’ batting coach

Monty Desai.

Monty Desai.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

more-in

The West Indies, on Wednesday, named Monty Desai as its batting coach ahead of the limited-over series against India beginning here on Friday.

Desai, who has been handed a two-year contract, has joined the team here before the the first T20I on Friday.

He has held coaching roles with Afghanistan, Nepal, Canada, Indian regional teams and former IPL sides Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in a career spanning over 12 years. He was most recently the batting coach of the UAE team.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said: “I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches.

“He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket Sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 10:27:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/monty-desai-is-west-indies-batting-coach/article30169628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY