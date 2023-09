Monteverdi takes the honours in President Of India Gold Cup 

September 10, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer Vijay Singh’s Monteverdi, ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the President Of India Gold Cup (Gr.2), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 10) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Rishad N. Pandole & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. The race was delayed because of rainfall.

The last race of the day (Nice Fella Plate) was postponed to Sept. 11 (Monday) owing to the inclement weather.

Kolkata-based trainer Vijay Singh won at the Hyderabad Race Club after a gap of 35 years. He had saddled Brave Dancer (Vasant Shinde astride) in 1988.

1. MAHABUBABAD PLATE: VOICE OF A DREAM (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Life Is Good (Md. Ismail) 2, Australia (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Sweet Talk (S.K. Paswan) 4. 4-1/2, 2 and 4-3/4. 2m, 8.01s. ₹28 (w), 10, 11 and 11 (p). SHP: 25, THP: 75, SHW: 10 and 16, FP: 233, Q: 92, Tanala: 274. Favourite: Australia. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. PEMBARTHI PLATE: DREAM JEWEL (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Muaser (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, It’s My Life (S.K. Paswan) 3 and Track Blazer (Kiran Naidu) 4. 1/2, 1 and Neck 1m, 29.10s. ₹82 (w), 12, 13 and 25 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 65, SHW: 43 and 14, FP: 236, Q: 98, Tanala: 1,851. Favourite: Muaser. Owners: Mr. Sandeep Kumar Reddy Atla. Trainer: M.R. Chauhan.

3. CHANDRAYAAN-3 CUP (Div. II): GRETSY (A. Imran Khan) 1, Tuscany (Akshay Kumar) 2, Sangreal (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Mr. Perfect (Mohit Singh) 4. 6, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.95s. ₹15 (w), 13, 12 and 13 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 39, SHW: 11 and 17, FP: 48, Q: 37, Tanala: 90. Favourite: Gretsy. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: M.R. Chauhan.

4. PAKHAL LAKE CUP (Div. II): STOIC HERO (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Commanding Knight (P. Sai Kumar) 2, N R I Fantasy (Akshay Kumar) 3 and High Reward (R.S. Jodha) 4. 3/4, 2 and Neck, 1m, 13.50s. ₹58 (w), 12, 13 and 12 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 50, SHW: 15 and 16, FP: 187, Q: 71, Tanala: 264. Favourite: Commanding Knight. Owner: Mr. K. Mallikarjuna Rao. Trainer: Ananta Vatsalya.

5. CHANDRAYAAN-3 CUP (Div. I): NUCLEUS (Mohit Singh) 1, Fara (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 2, Bash On Regardless (S. Saqlain) 3 and Pal Cha (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3-1/2, 3/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 14.18s. ₹24 (w), 12, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 45, SHW: 23 and 12, FP: 113, Q: 73, Tanala: 517. Favourite: Nucleus. Owner: Mr. Deepak Choudhary. Trainer: Jasbir Singh.

6. PAKHAL LAKE CUP (Div. I): BRILLIANT STAR (Suraj Narredu) 1, Rising Queen (Md. Ismail) 2, Wind Sprite (S. Saqlain) 3 and Crimson Rose (Abhay Singh) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 5. 1m, 14.73s. ₹12 (w), 12, 23 and 14 (p). SHP: 64, THP: 49, SHW: 14 and 22, FP: 83, Q: 89, Tanala: 273. Favourite: Brilliant Star. Owners: Mr. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni, Mr. Tripuraneni Venkata Aditya Chowdary & Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. PRESIDENT OF INDIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2): MONTEVERDI (Suraj Narredu) 1, Fire Power (Akshay Kumar) 2, Arc De Triomphe (P. Trevor) 3 and La Reina (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/2, Shd and 8-1/4. 2m, 38.60s. ₹51 (w), 21 and 14 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 38, SHW: 10 and 11, FP: 177, Q: 74, Tanala: 336. Favourite: Fire Power. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Rishad N. Pandole & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

Jackpot: 30%: ₹1,768 (483 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 5, 496 (26 tkts.), (ii) 216 (562 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 776 (49 tkts.), (ii) 393 (87 tkts.), (iii) 49 (1,376 tkts.).

