Monteverdi, Knotty Charmer, Galahad, Mazal Tov and All Attractive shine

June 21, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Monteverdi, Knotty Charmer, Galahad, Mazal Tov and All Attractive shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 21).

Inner sand:

600m: The Intruder (rb) 39.5. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

600m: Ultimate Chance (A. Imran) 43.5. In fine trim. Master Of Courage (rb) 45. Easy. Ultimate Choice (Ajeet K) 43. Moved impressively. Contribute (Hindu S) 44.5. Shaped well. Sand Castle (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: English Bay (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Indian Sniper (Abhay), Shadow Of The Moon (Deepak S) 1-15, 600/43.5. They finished level. Imperial Gesture (Hindu S), Super Stride (Hasib) 1-15.5, 600/42. Former showed out.

1200m: Tough Cookie (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. All Attractive (Ajeet K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Julio (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Maintains form.

1400m: Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Sea The Sun (P.S. Chouhan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Eased up. Galahad (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A good display.

1600m: Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 2-1, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Knotty Charmer (G. Vivek) 1-57, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Cat Whiskers (Bhawani) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

