Mohun Bagan SG players refuse to travel to Iran for AFC Champions League Two, citing security concerns

Mohun Bagan Super Giant players have issued a letter to the club management to convey their apprehension about travelling to the Iranian city of Tabriz to face its AFC Champions League Two group league host Tractor FC.

A group of 35 players, including the foreign signings and the developmental team players, sent a signed letter to the team management on Monday (September 30, 2024) saying that they are concerned about their security while travelling to Iran under the present circumstances, according to Mohun Bagan club sources. The match is scheduled to be played on October 2 at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz in northwestern Iran.

Based on the apprehensions expressed by the players, Mohun Bagan SG has sent an official appeal to the continental body AFC to either postpone the match or shift it to a safer “neutral” venue, according to a club official.

The players’ apprehensions have been triggered by the news of intense conflicts happening in the region, which has been complicated following the announcement of a five-day mourning by Iran following the death of the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.