For boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin, who won a bronze in his maiden World championship early this month in Tashkent, it has been a frustrating phase ever since as he is engaged in a race against time to recover from the knee injury which he suffered during the championship.

“Yes, frankly, there were no celebrations at all either at home or with friends after the bronze, which I feel is the biggest achievement in my life,” the 29-year-old Hussamuddin informed The Hindu on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow I am going to Mumbai for treatment. Hopeful to be fit in time for the forthcoming Asian Games,” he said. “For me, the next big target is to do well in the Asiad as the gold or silver medallist there will make it to the next year’s Paris Olympics,” the three-time national champion said.

“Looking back at the World’s, the knee injury suffered during the quarterfinal which I won was terribly disappointing. I thought I was really boxing well and could have changed the colour of the medal if I were to be fit,” he said.

“I remember my father (Mohammad Shamsuddin who was Nikhat’s first coach) telling me after I made it to the semifinal (which he missed due to the injury) to focus as Iwas two steps away from winning the gold and stay focussed. But, destiny deemed it otherwise,” he recalled.

“Now, I am feeling better now. Once I am back in the ring, I will focus on improving my footwork and in feints,” the two time Commonwealth Games medallist from the City said.

Hussamuddin, who was inspired by his two brothers Ehtheshamuddun and Ehthesamuddin to take up boxing, said he was quite used to facing ups and downs in his life but is determined to really work hard in what he felt to be the most crucial year in his career in search of an Olympic medal.

“I never took defeat lying down. Always willing to fight back despite adversity. Never felt nervous. So, I am confident of bringing more laurels for the country and realizing my ultimate goal in the Paris Olympics,” he said.

The Subedar in the Indian Army (based at Bolarum here), who adores two time Olympic champion Vasyl Lomachenko for the latter’s footwork and style, said he was hopeful of getting a cash incentive for his World championship bronze.

