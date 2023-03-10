Modi and Albanese make it a morning to remember 

March 10, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Ahmedabad:

Cricket diplomacy isn’t new to India. A high-profile delegation, led by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, visited the world’s largest cricket stadium here, named after the Indian PM, and had a morning to remember amid loud cheers.

The stadium wore a festive look on Thursday, with the crowd chanting the Indian Prime Minister’s name. Mr. Modi took a lap of honour around the ground along with Mr. Albanese to celebrate 75 years of friendship between the two nations.

Setting the tone

Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah set the tone with some popular numbers, followed by a traditional dance performance by the local artists.

Soaking in the moment, the Prime Ministers, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Roger Binny, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took a tour of the Wall of Fame that features several Indian cricket greats.

The toss for the series-deciding fourth and final Test was delayed by a few minutes as Mr. Modi presented the cap to India captain Rohit Sharma, while Mr. Albanese handed the baggy green to Aussie stand-in skipper Steve Smith. The PMs then proceeded to meet the players of both teams.

Binny felicitated Mr. Albanese while the Board secretary Jay Shah feted the Indian Prime Minister. Once the programme ended, the high-profile visitors watched the proceedings from the hospitality box as Australia won the toss and opted to bat.