UTT: Mitoma, Endo score as Japan thrash China 7-0 in WC qualifying

No team has been able to win two consecutive editions of the Ultimate Table Tennis league. Come Saturday, Goa Challengers will get an opportunity to create history after it stunned table-topper Bengaluru Smashers in the first semifinal on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Despite its wobbly form in the last two league games, Smashers entered the semifinal as the favourite. But Harmeet Desai’s and Co. – starting with the tactical brilliance while finalising the draw – proved to be tough to negotiate for the outfit that had emerged as the team to beat in the league stage.

Instead of pitting captain Harmeet first up, the Challengers saved him for the other men’s singles match. It worked wonders for the Challengers, with veteran Mihai Bobocica stunning Spanish southpaw Alvaro Robles – the only unbeaten men’s singles player in the tournament – to push Smashers on the backfoot.

The top-spin rallies between the European rivals were a treat to watch and despite Robles winning a couple of long rallies, lobbing way behind in the table to earn huge applause, it was Bobcica’s ability to pass Robles on his forehand corner that turned out to be decisive eventually.

Yangzi Liu then maintained her supremacy against Indian ace Manika Batra, extending the Challengers’ advantage to 4-2. Robles and Manika — the best mixed doubles pair in the competition — then had to keep a clean slate to ensure the tie would be stretched into the deciding women’s singles tie.

However, Harmeet and Yangzi – despite losing the first two games – came back strongly in the last game to earn the vital point. Leading 5-4, Harmeet’s backhand flips and forehand winners turned out to be far from being a match against Jeet Chandra.

The results: Athlead Goa Challengers bt PBG Bengaluru Smashers 8-4 (Mihai Bobocica bt Alvaro Robles 7-11, 11-7, 11-8; Yangzi Liu bt Manika Batra 4-11, 11-7, 11-4; Harmeet Desai & Yangzi lost to Robles & Batra 10-11, 7-11, 11-9; Harmeet bt Jeet Chandra 11-5, 11-9, 11-8).

Friday’s semifinal: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers (7.30 p.m.).