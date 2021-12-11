Mister Moonlight, Dark Son, Rubert, Leopard Rock and Super Girl excel

Mister Moonlight, Dark Son, Rubert, Leopard Rock and Super Girl excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday.

Outer sand

600m: Star Proof (N. Murugan) 45.5. Knight Envied (Shahar Babu) 48.

1000m: Queens Hall (C. Umesh), Bay Of Naples (Muzafar Alam) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41.5. They moved well.

Inner sand

600m: Penang (C. Umesh) (1,200-600) 44. Easy. War Chieftain (rb) 45. Moved freely. Senora Bianca (rb) 46.5. Canary Wharf (Kuldeep Singh), Muktsar's Brave (Shezad Alam) 46.5. Speed Air (S. Kamble) 43.5. Sonic Dash (S. Kamble) 43.5. Princess Saaraa (rb) (1,200-600) 43.5. Nagada (Shahar Babu) 45. Star Romance (S. Kamble) 40. In fine condition. Semper FII (Ramandeep) 45. Romualdo (Nikhil Naidu), Paris O'Connor (Sham Kumar) 45.5. Mezcal (rb) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Abilitare (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. Shield Maiden (rb), Wisaka (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48. Proposed (rb) 58, 600/43. Worked well. Night Hunt (rb) 56.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Manzoni (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Easy. Storm Flag (rb) 59, 600/46. Super Girl (Sai Vamsi) 53, 600/40. Impressed. Wonderful (S. Kamble) 1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Pirate's Love (Ram Nandan) 55.5, 600/42. Speedy. Blue Sapphire (rb), Ocean Love (K.V. Baskar) 59, 600/44. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Excelebration-Timeless Love) 1-3, 600/48. Arc De Triomphe (M.S. Deora), Military Regiment (rb) 1-2, 600/46.

1000m: Choice (C. Umesh), Jawai (Shazad Alam) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Leopard Rock (S. Kamble) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/40. Stretched out well. Katahdin (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43.5. Eased up. Alexander (IS. Kamble) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/42. In good shape. Decisive (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. M S G Fantasy (rb), Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42. They moved neck and neck. That's My Class (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. The 7-year-old is in great heart. Glorious Even Song (Nikhil Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Kay Star (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Benin Bronze (rb), Shez R Star (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42. They worked well.

1200m: Dark Son (C. Umesh), Rubert (Inayat) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56, 600/44. They moved impressively. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/56, 600/43.5. In fine fettle. Glenary (Ramandeep) 1-28, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand)

1000m: Historian (Ramandeep) Spicy Star (rb) 1-8.21. They jumped out well. Kings Show (C. Umesh), Beforethedawn (rb), The Mentalist (rb) 1-4.58. Beforethedawn missed the jump. Storm Breaker (S. Kamble), William Wallace (rb) 1-6.40. They jumped out well. Amazing Kitten (rb), A 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (Manikandan), Bring It On (Shahar Babu) 1-7.29. They took a good jump. Azeria (Sai Vamsi), Samdaniya (Koshi Kumar) 1-4.90. They jumped out well, former finished well in front. Moonlight Sonata (Md. Farhan Alam), Shalem (Nikhil Naidu) 1-2.44. They jumped out smartly, former finished five lengths ahead. Wakeful (K.V. Baskar), Handsome (Ramandeep) 1-7.73. They jumped out well. Daiyamondo (N. Murugan), Star Elegant (rb) 1-7.92. Wah Ms Zara (A. Ayaz Khan), Charliez Angel (rb) 1-7.46. Former took a good jump. Choir (rb), Excellent Phoenix (Shahar Babu), Ocarina (rb) 1-7.26. Excellent Phoenix took a good jump. Chanakya (Koshi Kumar), Amaterasu (rb) 1-13.16. Classic Remark (Manikandan), Stern Maiden (S. Kamble), Romantic Bay (K.V. Baskar) 1-2.68. The trio took a smart jump. Flying Safe (Ramandeep), Sifan (C. Umesh) 1-6.36. They jumped out well.

Noted on Friday (Dec. 10)

Inner sand

600m: Innisbrook (rb) 46. Grand Royal (rb) 45. Easy. Chanakya (rb), Fast Play (Koshi Kumar), Amaterasu (rb) 43. First two named finished a length in front.

800m: Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu) 58.5, 600/45. Handy. Proud (rb), Ms Boss (rb) 54.5, 600/41. They moved impressively. Platini (M. Bhaskar) 55, 600/42. Moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Hymn-Sublimely Single) (rb), Rajputana (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Memory Lane (rb), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star-Amazing Approach) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Yours Forever (rb) 59, 600/44. Moved freely. Gallantry (S. Kamble) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Nagada (rb) (1,200-600) 43.5.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Shaped well. King Roger (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Walking Brave (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Namak Halaal (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/44.5. Leopard Rock (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved on tight reigns. Chief Commander (Saliyar Khan), Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/46. They were eased up in the last part. Swiss Agatta (rb) and a stablemate (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. They pleased. Shez R Star (rb), Kay Star (-) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. They impressed. Due Diligence (-), Benin Bronze (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former showed out. Sunny Isles (rb), Maranello (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They finished level. William Wallace (rb), Star Romance (S. Kamble) 1-17.5, 800/1-3.5, 600/48.5. They moved freely. Magical Wave (rb), Eastern Blaze (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47.

1200m: Current View ( ) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand)

1000m: Chaitanya (rb) , Eyes Of Falcon (N. Muruga) 1-8.67. Former jumped out without the rider. Windsor Walk (C. Brisson), Annexed (rb), Masterpiece (rb) 1-6.02. They took a good jump. Breaking Bounds (K.V. Baskar), Amarone (rb), Magical Wish (N.Murugan) 1-5.51. They jumped out well and finished in that order. Alexander (S. Kamble), Lucky Twenty One (rb) 1-12.16. Former took a fly jump and both were eased up. Strong Breeze (rb), Fine Future (rb), Zucardi (C. Brisson) 1-7.48. They jumped out well. Zucardi was eased up passing 600m. Renegade (Koshi Kumar), Chaposo Springs (Manikandan), Excellent Star (Sai Vamsi) 1-6.12. The trio took a good jump. Amore (rb), Zaneta (rb), Augusta (C. Brisson) 1-11.04. Amore jumped out smartly and finished five lengths in front. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar), Epistoiary (Sai Vamsi), Secret Of Love (Manikandan) 1-10.80. They jumped out well.