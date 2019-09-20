Missing You and Gazino catch the eye

Missing You and Gazino caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 20) morning.

Note: As Pune city experienced incessant rainfall since Wednesday night, there was no fast work on Thursday (Sept. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 51, 600/39. Moved freely. Alpine Express (Kamble) 52, 600/38.5. Responded well. Headway (C.S. Jodha), Turning Point (V. Jodha) 48.5, 600/37. They were well in and finished level. Kilkarry Bridge (C.S. Jodha), Between The Waters (V.Jodha) 49, 600/36.5. They moved level freely. Sandalphon (Altaf) 49.5, 600/37.5. Worked well. Gazino (Yash) 48, 600/37. Moved impressively. Mr. Honey (Late Tianjin Honey) (Bhawani) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Tough Cop (Mosin), Western Style (Ayyar) 1600/600m 1-9. Pair level. Makhtoob (C.S. Jodha), Adeline (V. Jodha) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Warrior Clan (Shubham), Sir Song (Daman) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/40. They ended level. Missing You (Pradeep) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Pleased. Splash (Pradeep), Excellent (Vinod) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former was four lengths superior.

1200m: In It To Win It (Santosh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely.