Miss Little Angel pulls off a surprise win

September 17, 2022 18:39 IST

The 20-to-1 longshot Miss Little Angel (Santosh Raj up) sprang a surprise by beating the favourite The Image by a neck, in the A. Krishnaswamy Memorial Cup, the main event of Saturday’s (Sept. 17) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. V. Narendar Reddy & Mr. Eswarchandra Rajagopal Tripuraneni. G. Shashikanth trains the winner.

1. NAGARKURNOOL PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ARABIAN QUEEN (Suraj Narredu) 1, N R I Blue (B.R. Kumar) 2, Lady Danger (B. Nikhil) 3 and Gurbaaz (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3, 4 and 1/2. 1m, 27.22s. ₹12 (w), 10, 19 and 88 (p). SHP: 79, THP: 175, SHW: 14 and 32, FP: 54, Q: 93, Tanala: 1,883. Favourite: Arabian Queen. Owners: Mr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. SANDOWN PARK PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): AMYRA (B.R. Kumar) 1, DRD (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Kingston (R.S. Jodha) 3 and General Atlantic (B. Nikhil) 4. 2, Sh and Hd. 1m, 6.33s. ₹93 (w), 22, 22 and 15 (p). SHP: 68, THP: 65, SHW: 45 and 46, FP: 523, Q: 401, Tanala: 1,552. Favourite: Pacific Command. Owners: Ms. Meka Ahalya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

3. SANDOWN PARK PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): BLISSFUL (R.S. Jodha) 1, City Of Bliss (B.R. Kumar) 2, By The Bay (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Bellagio (Afroz Khan) 4. 3/4, 2 and Nk. 1m, 6.08s. ₹78 (w), 18, 17 and 33 (p). SHP: 49, THP: 67, SHW: 37 and 28, FP: 336, Q: 214, Tanala: 3,273. Favourite: By The Bay. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. NELSTON PLATE (2,000m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ADVANCE GUARD (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Yesterday (Surya Prakash) 2, Grand Duke (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Team Player (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2, 8 and 1/2. 2m, 7. 93s. ₹68 (w), 18, 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 32, SHW: 20 and 23, FP: 485, Q: 179, Tanala: 2,144. Favourite: Philanthropist. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

5. A. KRISHNASWAMY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MISS LITTLE ANGEL (Santosh Raj) 1, The Image (Ashad Asbar) 2, Mysterious Angel (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Malaala (Kiran Naidu) 4. Nk, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 26.93s. ₹158 (w), 29, 15 and 21 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 61, SHW: 88 and 13, FP: 531, Q: 120, Tanala: 2,186. Favourite: The Image. Owners: Mr. V. Narendar Reddy & Mr. Eswarchandra Rajagopal Tripuraneni. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

6. TWIN CITIES PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y- only (Cat. II): ROMERO (Suraj Narredu) 1, Path Of Peace (Surya Prakash) 2, Divine Destiny (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and God Is Kind (B. Nikhil) 4. 4-1/2, 4-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 27.73s. ₹18 (w), 13, 77 and 83 (p). SHP: 232, THP: 259, SHW: 12 and 157, FP: 565, Q: 538, Tanala: 7,438. Favourite: Romero. Owner: Mr. Md. Kashif Khan. Trainer: N. Rawal.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,49,916 (1 tkt.) & 30%: 26,776 (4 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 12,274 (5 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 745 (44 tkts.), (ii) 4,327 (13 tkts.).