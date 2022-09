Mishiro knocks out top seed Jones

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Takamasa Mishiro of Japan defeated top seed Hayden Jones 6-2, 6-4 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Asian junior tennis championships, organised by the MSLTA at the Deccan Gymkhana Club on Tuesday.

It was a good day for Indian players as well as four in the boys section, Manas Dhamne, Yuvan Nandal, Aryan Shah and Aman Dahiya, and four girls, Sonal Patil, Vaishnavi Adkar, Suhitha Maruri and Shruti Ahlawat made the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Boys: Takamasa Mishiro (Jpn) bt Hayden Jones 6-2, 6-4; Manas Dhamne bt Rethin Pranav 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Yuvan Nandal bt Bushan Haobam 6-1, 6-2; Reiya Hattori (Jpn) bt Daksh Prasad 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Aryan Shah bt Kriish Tyagi 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Woohyuk Chang (Kor) bt Denim Yadav 6-2, 6-1; Suphawat Saeoui (Tha) bt Jeremy Zhang (Aus) 6-2, 6-2; Aman Dahiya bt Cahir Warik 6-2, 6-1.

Girls: Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) bt Rishitha Reddy 6-2, 6-3; Sonal Patil bt Lakshmi Prabha 0-6, 6-2, 6-4; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Sai Janvi 6-2, 6-0; Lily Taylor (Aus) bt Yu Kikawa (Jpn) 6-4, 6-2; Suhitha Maruri bt Sue Yan Tan (Sgp) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Emerson Jones bt Shiho Tsujioka (Jpn) 6-1, 7-6(2); Shruti Ahlawat bt Rhea Makesar (Aus) 6-2, 6-3.