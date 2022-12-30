ADVERTISEMENT

Mirabai sets her sights on Paris Olympics medal

December 30, 2022 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Immediate target is to do well at the Asian Championships and the Asian Games

K. Keerthivasan

Mirabai Chanu with the 49kg gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mirabai Chanu is enjoying the city and its cool climes as she attends the National weightlifting championships here as a guest. The 28-year-old Tokyo Olympics and reigning World championships silver medallist was watching the proceedings on Friday when The Hindu caught up with her.

A wrist injury, incurred during a training session in St. Louis, USA before the Worlds, has been plaguing her for a while. However, she is on the path to recovery. After winning silver at the recent Worlds, Chanu said she is focused on the bigger goal of winning a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But her immediate target is to do well at the Asian Championships, which is an Olympic qualifier, and the Asian Games.

“I am very very happy with the Worlds silver. We have five more events before the Paris Olympics. My aim is to do well at the Asian meet in May followed by the Asian Games,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mirabai wants to win at least a medal, if not a gold, at the Asian Games, an event she missed in 2018. “I had a back injury then and couldn’t take part,” she said.

Asked about the passion for sports in Manipur, Mirabai said: “Everyone loves sports. You will find a footballer in every house. My two brothers played football, so did my mom and dad,” she said. Manipur women, according to her, are mentally and physically stronger.

Biggest inspiration

Mirabai’s biggest inspiration is 56-year-old seven-time World championships silver medallist Kunjarani Devi. “I have been listening to stories of Kunjarani ever since I took up the sport. She started at a very young age and won many medals for the country. She is mentally strong,” she observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US