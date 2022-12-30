Mirabai sets her sights on Paris Olympics medal

December 30, 2022 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Mirabai Chanu is enjoying the city and its cool climes as she attends the National weightlifting championships here as a guest. The 28-year-old Tokyo Olympics and reigning World championships silver medallist was watching the proceedings on Friday when The Hindu caught up with her.

A wrist injury, incurred during a training session in St. Louis, USA before the Worlds, has been plaguing her for a while. However, she is on the path to recovery. After winning silver at the recent Worlds, Chanu said she is focused on the bigger goal of winning a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But her immediate target is to do well at the Asian Championships, which is an Olympic qualifier, and the Asian Games.

“I am very very happy with the Worlds silver. We have five more events before the Paris Olympics. My aim is to do well at the Asian meet in May followed by the Asian Games,” she said.

Mirabai wants to win at least a medal, if not a gold, at the Asian Games, an event she missed in 2018. “I had a back injury then and couldn’t take part,” she said.

Asked about the passion for sports in Manipur, Mirabai said: “Everyone loves sports. You will find a footballer in every house. My two brothers played football, so did my mom and dad,” she said. Manipur women, according to her, are mentally and physically stronger.

Biggest inspiration

Mirabai’s biggest inspiration is 56-year-old seven-time World championships silver medallist Kunjarani Devi. “I have been listening to stories of Kunjarani ever since I took up the sport. She started at a very young age and won many medals for the country. She is mentally strong,” she observed.