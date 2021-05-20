Ministry invites applications

The Sports Ministry on Thursday invited applications for the national sports awards, allowing eligible athletes, coaches, universities and other entities to self-nominate and apply online for a second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last date of submitting applications is June 21.

“In view of the current pandemic situation, the nominations for the National Sports Awards will be accepted online, this year,” the Ministry said in a release.

“Last year the Sports Ministry had for the first time allowed for self nomination of applicants in view of the pandemic. This year too, self nomination will be allowed,” it added.

Till 2019, applicants needed recommendations to be able to apply, but the condition was waived last year as the COVID-19 lockdown prevented movement of people.