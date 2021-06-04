Milkha Singh’s wife’s condition deteriorates

CHANDIGARH

04 June 2021 23:02 IST

Milkha Singh is “better and more stable” as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of PGIMER Hospital here even as his wife and former volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur’s condition deteriorated because of the same ailment.

Milkha also received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about his health on Friday. In a statement, PGIMER said Milkha was better than Thursday when he was brought to the hospital with dipping levels of oxygen.

