Milkha Singh’s daughter doing her family proud

Legendary athlete sprinter Milkha Singh’s daughter and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh’s elder sister has been running a “marathon” in New York — not on a track but at a hospital, battling the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world.

Mona Milkha Singh is a doctor at the Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York, attending to emergency patients of coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 40,000 lives in the US alone.

“She is basically an ER (Emergency Room) doctor in Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York city.

“So, when someone comes with the coronavirus symptoms, she has to treat them,” Jeev told PTI.

“She checks the patients, stabilises them, performs intubation (insertion of artificial ventilation tube into a patient) before they are sent to special wards to quarantine the COVID-19 patients,” he added.

The 54-year-old Mona passed out of Patiala Medical College before moving to the USA in the ‘90s. She has been working there for more than 20 years.

“I am so proud of her. She says it is like running a marathon every day.

“She has been working five days a week, sometimes day shifts, sometimes night shifts, 12-hour shifts and it is tough but she has to do the job as best as she can.”

“We keep asking how she is feeling and if there are any symptoms.

“I tell her to stay positive and boost her immune system,” said Jeev.