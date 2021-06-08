Milkha and wife improving, says family

Chandigarh

08 June 2021 00:34 IST

There is continuous improvement in the condition of sprint icon Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur as they battle COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Units of separate hospitals here, read a statement from their family on Monday.

“Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable. However he is still in the ICU. Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Ji is stable and improving. She is battling hard,” read the statement issued by the family.

