Milka Surin, Sunita Rajput hammer 18 goals

Milka Surin and Sunita Rajput scored 18 goals between in powering Naharkatia New High School, Assam, to a 23-0 victory over Government Excellence School, Deoni, in a group-A preliminary league match of the Charanjit Rai 28th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Thursday.

The results (league):

Pool-A: Naharkatia New High School, Assam, (Milka Surin 10, Sunita Rajput 8, Priyanka Panika 3, Reshma Jagat 2) bt Government Excellence School,Deoni, 23-0.

Pool-B: SNBP Institute, Pune, (Isha Rajurkar, Shaina Mulani, Tanishqha Jadav, Dyaneshwari Narawde) bt SN Trust HSS, Kollam (D Lekshmi) 4-1.

Pool-C: Rose Bud School, Devgadh, Baria (Kodarvi Tinkal) drew with Rachna Public School, Ghumanhera (Priya, Nisha, Ritika) 3-3.

Pool-D: St. Anthony’s HS, Goa, (Jiya Murgod 3, Saloni Shinde) bt Punjab Public School, Nabha, 4-0.