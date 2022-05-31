Mighty Zo, Polished Girl, Saddler’s Legacy, A Star Is Born, Forever Together and Darwin shine

Ramanan V V 7619 May 31, 2022 16:19 IST

Mighty Zo, Polished Girl, Saddler’s Legacy, A Star Is Born, Forever Together and Darwin shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 31).

Inner sand:

600m: Watchmystars (Anjar), Alberetta (rb) 39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Donna Bella (rb) 1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

1600m: Pissarro (Shreyas) 1-46.5, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39.5. A good display.

Outer sand:

600m: Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 46. Easy. Karyna (Bhawani S) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Regal Command (A. Prakash) 45. Moved freely. Shamrock (Yash), Golden Vision (Shinde) 45.5. They finished together. Success (Hindu S), Leonardo (Akshay K) 45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Golden Multiplier (Oliver) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Ravishing Form (Oliver) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Bellator (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Sucre (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved well. Montelena (Anjar) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Forever Together (Suraj), Peyo (Yash) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Former moved fluently. Freedom (Bhawani S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde), Golden Ring (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Darwin (Bhawani S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased. Saddler’s Legacy (Yash) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Rapidus (Akshay K), Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished five lengths in front. Star Domination (Nikil N), King Pompus (M. Naveen) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Polished Girl (Yash), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Mighty Zo (R. Rupesh) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Dexa (P. Trevor) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Priceless Gold (Suraj), Giant Star (Yash) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. They moved fluently while the letter started four lengths behind and finished level. A Star Is Born (Suraj) 1-44,1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A pleasing display. Automatic (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Towering Presence (Vivek) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Immortal Guest (R. Ravi), Fictioneer (Rayan) 1-29, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Lycurgus (Arvind K), The Strikingly (Ramesh K) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44.5. They finished level. Own Legacy (A. Prakash), Southern Ruler (R. Rupesh) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished a distance in front. Ascoval (P. Trevor), Lagopus(Arul) 1-17.5, 600/39.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Panama (A. Asbar), Sky Princess (Chetan K) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead. First Royalist (Salman K), Antilope (Rozario), Oasis Class (Vishal B) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44. First two named impressed. Black Eagle (Hindu S), Ardakan (R. Ajinkya) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Queenstown (Likith), Artemis Ignacia (Dhebe), Domingo (Dasrath S) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. First named pleased. Cinco De Mayo (Mark), Chain Of Thoughts (Shreyas), Burning Arrow (Prabhakaran) 1-22, (1,200-600) 42.5. First two named impressed. She’s Innocent (Chetan K), Morning Ahead (Arvind K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished well ahead. Emma (Likith), Tripitaka (Anjar), Red Lucifer (Salman K) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out smartly. Measure Of Time (P. Mani), Harmonia (Md. Aliyar) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Twilight Moon (Chetan K), The Preacher (Khurshad) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished a distance ahead. Secretsuperstar (Chetan K), Master Of Courage (Arvind K) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40. They finished together. Bellissimo (Chetan K), Fare Weather (A. Asbar) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Xiomara (Mark), Happy Time (Rayan) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well and finished level. Super Veloce (A. Asbar), Scarlet Ibis (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Oxytocin (A. Asbar), Step To Destiny (Chetan K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead.